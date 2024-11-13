Deen scores 22 as Bradley defeats UTSA 85-72

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen’s 22 points helped Bradley defeat UTSA 85-72 on Tuesday. Deen also added six rebounds…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen’s 22 points helped Bradley defeat UTSA 85-72 on Tuesday.

Deen also added six rebounds and five assists for the Braves (2-1). Almar Atlason scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Darius Hannah shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Amir “Primo” Spears led the Roadrunners (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Raekwon Horton added 15 points, six rebounds and five steals for UTSA. Marcus Millender finished with 11 points.

