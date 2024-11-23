Dedan Thomas scores 22 to propel UNLV to 72-65 victory over New Mexico State

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 22 points and UNLV beat New Mexico State 72-65 on Saturday night.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 22 points and UNLV beat New Mexico State 72-65 on Saturday night.

Thomas had five rebounds for the Rebels (4-1). Jalen Hill scored 16 points and added nine rebounds. Julian Rishwain scored 12.

Gabe Pickens finished with 14 points to top the Aggies (3-2). Peter Filipovity totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds. Robert Carpenter had 10 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

Hill scored 10 points in the second half to help UNLV outscore New Mexico State by four.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.