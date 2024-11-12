Decker scores 18 as Liberty beats Carolina University 81-45

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Brett Decker Jr.’s 18 points off of the bench helped Liberty to an 81-45 victory against…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Brett Decker Jr.’s 18 points off of the bench helped Liberty to an 81-45 victory against Carolina University on Tuesday night.

Decker shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Flames (3-0). Taelon Peter scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Cameron Buchanan finished with nine points for the Bruins.

Liberty took the lead with 19:12 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 41-20 at halftime, with Decker racking up 11 points. Liberty extended its lead to 79-40 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

