Dean’s 25 lead South Carolina Upstate past Piedmont 103-70

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Mister Dean’s 25 points helped South Carolina Upstate defeat Piedmont 103-70 on Wednesday night.

Dean also had eight rebounds for the Spartans (1-1). Chico Johnson scored 16 points, going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Nic Book shot 7 of 7 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Lions were led by Bailey Wiseman, who recorded 13 points. Dylan Patrick added 11 points for Piedmont.

