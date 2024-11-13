Dean leads South Carolina Upstate against Wake Forest after 20-point outing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -26; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits Wake Forest after Mister Dean scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 93-74 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Wake Forest went 17-2 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Demon Deacons averaged 5.9 steals, 4.1 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

South Carolina Upstate went 4-12 on the road and 10-20 overall a season ago. The Spartans gave up 72.9 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.