Dean leads South Carolina Upstate against Wake Forest after 20-point outing

The Associated Press

November 13, 2024, 3:41 AM

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -26; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits Wake Forest after Mister Dean scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 93-74 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Wake Forest went 17-2 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Demon Deacons averaged 5.9 steals, 4.1 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

South Carolina Upstate went 4-12 on the road and 10-20 overall a season ago. The Spartans gave up 72.9 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

