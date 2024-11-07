Dean leads South Carolina Upstate against Virginia Tech after 25-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) Blacksburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits Virginia Tech after Mister Dean scored 25 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 103-70 victory against the Piedmont Lions.

Virginia Tech finished 19-15 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hokies gave up 71.0 points per game while committing 15.9 fouls last season.

South Carolina Upstate finished 10-20 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Spartans averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 31.9 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

