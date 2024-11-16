De La Rosa’s 21 lead Columbia over Mercyhurst 77-63

NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 21 points as Columbia beat Mercyhurst 77-63 on Saturday. De…

NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 21 points as Columbia beat Mercyhurst 77-63 on Saturday.

De La Rosa shot 7 for 14 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Lions (5-0). Kenny Noland went 5 of 12 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 12 points. Blair Thompson had 10 points and finished 4 of 6 from the field.

The Lakers (3-2) were led in scoring by Aidan Reichert, who finished with 19 points. Jake Lemelman added 13 points for Mercyhurst. Mykolas Ivanauskas also had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

