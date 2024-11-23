De La Rosa scores 37 as Columbia downs Stony Brook 82-63

NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa’s 37 points led Columbia over Stony Brook 82-63 on Saturday night.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa’s 37 points led Columbia over Stony Brook 82-63 on Saturday night.

De La Rosa shot 14 for 18, including 9 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Lions (7-0). Kenny Noland scored 17 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Blair Thompson shot 2 of 8 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with five points. The Lions picked up their seventh straight victory.

CJ Luster II finished with 14 points for the Seawolves (2-4). Joseph Octave added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals for Stony Brook. Ben Wight also put up 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.