De La Rosa and Columbia host Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-3) at Columbia Lions (6-0) New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -11.5; over/under…

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-3) at Columbia Lions (6-0)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -11.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on Stony Brook after Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 21 points in Columbia’s 80-72 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

The Lions are 3-0 on their home court. Columbia averages 81.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Seawolves have gone 1-2 away from home. Stony Brook has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Columbia’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook averages 69.6 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 71.7 Columbia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: De La Rosa is shooting 51.3% and averaging 21.8 points for the Lions.

CJ Luster II is averaging 14.8 points for the Seawolves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

