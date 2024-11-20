Dayton puts home win streak on the line against New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies (3-0) at Dayton Flyers (4-0) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -14.5;…

New Mexico State Aggies (3-0) at Dayton Flyers (4-0)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -14.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Flyers face New Mexico State.

Dayton finished 25-8 overall last season while going 15-0 at home. The Flyers averaged 74.2 points per game last season, 14.4 from the free-throw line and 28.2 from deep.

New Mexico State went 1-13 on the road and 13-19 overall a season ago. The Aggies averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 9.9 bench points last season.

