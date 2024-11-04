Dayton hosts Saint Francis (PA) to open season

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Dayton Flyers Dayton, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -25.5; over/under…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Dayton Flyers

Dayton, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -25.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts Saint Francis (PA) in the season opener.

Dayton finished 25-8 overall with a 15-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Flyers averaged 12.1 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 15.1 bench points last season.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 2-14 on the road and 8-22 overall a season ago. The Red Flash averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second-chance points and 4.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.