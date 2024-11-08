Dayton hosts Northwestern following Martinelli’s 26-point performance

Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) at Dayton Flyers (1-0) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays Dayton after Nick…

Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) at Dayton Flyers (1-0)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays Dayton after Nick Martinelli scored 26 points in Northwestern’s 90-46 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Dayton went 15-0 at home last season while going 25-8 overall. The Flyers averaged 5.5 steals, 3.9 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.

Northwestern went 22-12 overall with a 4-7 record on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 12.7 on free throws and 24.6 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

