Dayton Flyers to host Ball State Cardinals Wednesday

Ball State Cardinals (1-1) at Dayton Flyers (2-0) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -17; over/under…

Ball State Cardinals (1-1) at Dayton Flyers (2-0)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -17; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts Ball State.

Dayton went 15-0 at home last season while going 25-8 overall. The Flyers averaged 12.1 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 15.1 bench points last season.

Ball State finished 6-8 on the road and 15-16 overall last season. The Cardinals averaged 5.5 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.