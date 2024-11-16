Dayton defeats Capital 76-55

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Javon Bennett’s 16 points helped Dayton defeat Capital 76-55 on Saturday night. Bennett also contributed five…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Javon Bennett’s 16 points helped Dayton defeat Capital 76-55 on Saturday night.

Bennett also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Flyers (4-0). Amael L’Etang scored 13 points while going 6 of 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and added 10 rebounds. Jacob Conner shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Daryl Cooper led the way for the Crusaders with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. Alex Eyink added 14 points and four assists for Capital. Eljae Deas finished with nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.