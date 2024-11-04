Dawson’s 20 points lead Loyola Chicago over Chicago State 79-72

CHICAGO (AP) — Jayden Dawson’s 20 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat Chicago State 79-72 on Monday night. Dawson shot 7…

CHICAGO (AP) — Jayden Dawson’s 20 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat Chicago State 79-72 on Monday night.

Dawson shot 7 of 17 from the field, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Ramblers. Des Watson scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 14 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Justin Moore had 14 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

Gabe Spinelli led the way for the Cougars with 13 points. Cameron Jernigan added 11 points and six rebounds for Chicago State. Saxby Sunderland also had 11 points, five assists and two steals.

Loyola Chicago entered halftime up 37-35. Dawson paced the Ramblers with 11 first-half points. Loyola Chicago took the lead for good with 19:18 left in the second half on a layup from Moore.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

