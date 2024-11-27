Dawson’s 18 help Marshall beat South Carolina State 82-53

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Mikal Dawson scored 18 points as Marshall beat South Carolina State 82-53 on Wednesday night. Dawson…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Mikal Dawson scored 18 points as Marshall beat South Carolina State 82-53 on Wednesday night.

Dawson shot 6 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Thundering Herd (4-2). Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Nate Martin shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 9 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Bulldogs (4-4) were led in scoring by Drayton Jones, who finished with 10 points, three steals and two blocks. Davion Everett added eight points for South Carolina State. Michael Teal also recorded seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.