Dawson leads Loyola Chicago against Detroit Mercy after 20-point outing

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-0) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-0)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -22.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Detroit Mercy after Jayden Dawson scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 79-72 win against the Chicago State Cougars.

Loyola Chicago went 15-2 at home last season while going 23-10 overall. The Ramblers averaged 7.0 steals, 5.0 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Detroit Mercy finished 1-20 in Horizon League play and 0-20 on the road a season ago. The Titans averaged 10.8 assists per game on 23.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

