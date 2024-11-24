Dawkins and the Houston Christian Huskies take on Terry and the Eastern Michigan Eagles

Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2) at Houston Christian Huskies (2-3) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan travels to…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2) at Houston Christian Huskies (2-3)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan travels to Houston Christian for a non-conference matchup.

The Huskies are 2-1 on their home court. Houston Christian has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles have gone 2-2 away from home. Eastern Michigan is sixth in the MAC with 13.4 assists per game led by Christian Henry averaging 4.0.

Houston Christian is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.4 per game Houston Christian gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Dawkins is shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 12.2 points.

Jalen Terry is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.4 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

