Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Davis scores 31, LIU…

Davis scores 31, LIU beats Charlotte 79-76

The Associated Press

November 23, 2024, 3:16 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Malachi Davis’ 31 points led LIU over Charlotte 79-76 on Saturday.

Davis shot 9 of 18 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 9 from the line for the Sharks (3-3). Terell Strickland added 13 points while shooting 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had seven assists. Shadrak Lasu shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 8 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The 49ers (3-2) were led in scoring by Nik Graves, who finished with 20 points and seven rebounds. Giancarlo Rosado added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte. Robert Braswell finished with 19 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up