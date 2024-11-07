Davis scores 24 as Louisiana knocks off Texas-Dallas 82-65

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Koron Davis’ 24 points helped Louisiana defeat Texas-Dallas 82-65 on Thursday night. Davis also had five…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Koron Davis’ 24 points helped Louisiana defeat Texas-Dallas 82-65 on Thursday night.

Davis also had five rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-1). Mostapha El Moutaouakkil shot 5 of 8 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Kentrell Garnett shot 3 for 5 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Peyton Dulin finished with 25 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Comets. Jordan Balderaz added 11 points and two steals for Texas-Dallas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

