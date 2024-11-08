Davis scores 22, Southern Illinois defeats Missouri S&T 86-64

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Kennard Davis scored 22 points as Southern Illinois beat Missouri S&T 86-64 on Friday night. Davis…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Kennard Davis scored 22 points as Southern Illinois beat Missouri S&T 86-64 on Friday night.

Davis also had five rebounds, eight assists, and seven steals for the Salukis (1-1). Elijah Elliott scored 14 points, going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Ali Abdou Dibba shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Ryan Sroka led the Miners in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Aidan Burns added 11 points for Missouri S&T. Cameron Stovall also recorded nine points and two steals.

Southern Illinois took the lead with 11:29 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Davis led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 38-33 at the break. Southern Illinois extended its lead to 47-36 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Elliott scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

