Davis scores 21 in Bradley’s 82-68 win against Texas State

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Christian Davis had 21 points in Bradley’s 82-68 victory against Texas State on Thursday night.

Davis shot 6 for 10 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Braves (4-1). Darius Hannah added 16 points while shooting 6 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds. Zek Montgomery had 13 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Kaden Gumbs finished with 19 points and two steals for the Bobcats (2-3). Texas State also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Tylan Pope. Tyler Morgan also put up 14 points.

Davis led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 44-24 at the break. Davis led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

