Davis scores 19, Bradley knocks off Middle Tennessee 80-69 to win Myrtle Beach Invitational

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Christian Davis had 19 points in Bradley’s 80-69 victory over Middle Tennessee on Sunday night to win the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Davis shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line for the Braves (6-1). Darius Hannah scored 16 points while going 8 of 13 from the field and added 13 rebounds and three blocks. Duke Deen shot 6 for 13, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Chris Loofe led the way for the Blue Raiders (5-2) with 15 points and three blocks. Essam Mostafa added 12 points for Middle Tennessee. Justin Bufford finished with 11 points.

Bradley took the lead with 16:36 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Deen led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 39-37 at the break. Bradley turned a five-point second-half lead into a 13-point advantage with a 10-2 run to make it an 80-67 lead with 29 seconds left in the half. Davis scored 16 second-half points in the win.

