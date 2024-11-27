Davis scores 15, Southern Illinois knocks off Florida Tech 81-54

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Kennard Davis’ 15 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Florida Tech 81-54 on Wednesday. Davis shot 6…

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Kennard Davis’ 15 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Florida Tech 81-54 on Wednesday.

Davis shot 6 for 13, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Salukis (3-5). Jarrett Hensley added 14 points while going 6 of 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and he also had six rebounds. Sheridan Sharp finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Donovan Brown, who finished with 17 points. Elhadji Thiam added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for Florida Tech. Max Polk finished with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

