Davis puts up 17 in LIU’s 63-54 win against Air Force

The Associated Press

November 11, 2024, 6:43 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Malachi Davis scored 17 points as LIU beat Air Force 63-54 on Monday night.

Davis also added five assists for the Sharks (2-1). Jalen Lee shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Brent Davis finished 2 of 3 from the field to finish with seven points.

The Falcons (1-2) were led by Wesley Celichowski, who recorded 19 points and three blocks. Kyle Marshall added 11 points for Air Force. Ethan Taylor had 10 points, four assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

