Davis puts up 17 in LIU’s 63-54 win against Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Malachi Davis scored 17 points as LIU beat Air Force 63-54 on Monday night.

Davis also added five assists for the Sharks (2-1). Jalen Lee shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Brent Davis finished 2 of 3 from the field to finish with seven points.

The Falcons (1-2) were led by Wesley Celichowski, who recorded 19 points and three blocks. Kyle Marshall added 11 points for Air Force. Ethan Taylor had 10 points, four assists and three steals.

