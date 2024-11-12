Davis leads Syracuse against Colgate after 22-point showing

Colgate Raiders (1-1) at Syracuse Orange (1-0) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -11.5; over/under…

Colgate Raiders (1-1) at Syracuse Orange (1-0)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -11.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on Colgate after Jyare Davis scored 22 points in Syracuse’s 86-82 victory over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

Syracuse finished 20-12 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Orange averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 35.4 in the paint, 17.0 off of turnovers and 13.0 on fast breaks.

Colgate went 10-5 on the road and 25-10 overall last season. The Raiders averaged 71.4 points per game last season, 32.5 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

