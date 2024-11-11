Davis leads Syracuse against Colgate after 22-point outing

Colgate Raiders (1-1) at Syracuse Orange (1-0) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse faces Colgate after…

Colgate Raiders (1-1) at Syracuse Orange (1-0)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse faces Colgate after Jyare Davis scored 22 points in Syracuse’s 86-82 win over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

Syracuse went 20-12 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Orange averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 14.3 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from deep.

Colgate finished 25-10 overall a season ago while going 10-5 on the road. The Raiders averaged 71.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.1 last season.

