Davis leads Princeton against Loyola Chicago after 25-point outing

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-0) at Princeton Tigers (3-0) Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5;…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-0) at Princeton Tigers (3-0)

Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Loyola Chicago after Dalen Davis scored 25 points in Princeton’s 79-76 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

Princeton finished 24-5 overall with a 12-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 77.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.6 last season.

Loyola Chicago finished 23-10 overall last season while going 7-5 on the road. The Ramblers averaged 7.0 steals, 5.0 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.