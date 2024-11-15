Live Radio
Davis leads Princeton against Loyola Chicago after 25-point outing

The Associated Press

November 15, 2024, 3:41 AM

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-0) at Princeton Tigers (3-0)

Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Loyola Chicago after Dalen Davis scored 25 points in Princeton’s 79-76 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

Princeton finished 24-5 overall with a 12-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 77.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.6 last season.

Loyola Chicago finished 23-10 overall last season while going 7-5 on the road. The Ramblers averaged 7.0 steals, 5.0 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

