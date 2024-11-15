Davis leads Princeton against Loyola Chicago after 25-point outing

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-0) at Princeton Tigers (3-0)
Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 147
BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Loyola Chicago after Dalen Davis scored 25 points in Princeton’s 79-76 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.
Princeton finished 24-5 overall with a 12-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 77.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.6 last season.
Loyola Chicago finished 23-10 overall last season while going 7-5 on the road. The Ramblers averaged 7.0 steals, 5.0 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.
___
