Davis leads Nevada against Central Michigan after 24-point showing

Central Michigan Chippewas (0-4) at Nevada Wolf Pack (3-3)

Reno, Nevada; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts Central Michigan after Victoria Davis scored 24 points in Nevada’s 66-56 win against the Morgan State Bears.

The Wolf Pack are 2-1 on their home court. Nevada is ninth in the MWC with 12.0 assists per game led by Dymonique Maxie averaging 3.0.

Central Michigan went 6-22 overall with a 3-13 record on the road a season ago. The Chippewas allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shot 40.5% from the field last season.

