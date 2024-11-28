Davis leads Nevada against Central Michigan after 24-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (0-4) at Nevada Wolf Pack (3-3) Reno, Nevada; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays Central…

Central Michigan Chippewas (0-4) at Nevada Wolf Pack (3-3)

Reno, Nevada; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays Central Michigan after Victoria Davis scored 24 points in Nevada’s 66-56 victory over the Morgan State Bears.

The Wolf Pack are 2-1 on their home court. Nevada is the MWC leader with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Lexie Givens averaging 2.3.

Central Michigan finished 6-22 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Chippewas averaged 61.5 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 11.0 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

