Davis leads Louisiana against No. 8 Houston after 24-point performance

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-1) at Houston Cougars (1-1) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits No. 8 Houston…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-1) at Houston Cougars (1-1)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits No. 8 Houston after Koron Davis scored 24 points in Louisiana’s 82-65 win against the Texas-Dallas Comets.

Houston went 32-5 overall last season while going 17-0 at home. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 57.6 points per game and shoot 37.9% from the field last season.

Louisiana went 5-9 on the road and 19-14 overall last season. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 8.6 steals, 3.8 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.