Davis leads LIU against Winthrop after 31-point showing

Long Island Sharks (3-3) at Winthrop Eagles (4-3)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU plays Winthrop after Malachi Davis scored 31 points in LIU’s 79-76 win over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 in home games. Winthrop averages 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Sharks are 2-2 in road games. LIU averages 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

Winthrop’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game LIU gives up. LIU has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Harrison is scoring 15.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Eagles.

Davis is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Sharks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

