Davis leads LIU against Winthrop after 31-point performance

Long Island Sharks (3-3) at Winthrop Eagles (4-3)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -11.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits Winthrop after Malachi Davis scored 31 points in LIU’s 79-76 victory over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 in home games. Winthrop is the Big South leader with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kelton Talford averaging 3.6.

The Sharks have gone 2-2 away from home. LIU averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Winthrop is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.0% LIU allows to opponents. LIU averages 75.5 points per game, 1.9 more than the 73.6 Winthrop allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Harrison is shooting 52.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Eagles.

Davis is averaging 21 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sharks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

