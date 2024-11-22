Live Radio
Davis leads LIU against Charlotte after 22-point showing

The Associated Press

November 22, 2024, 3:41 AM

Long Island Sharks (2-3) at Charlotte 49ers (3-1)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits Charlotte after Malachi Davis scored 22 points in LIU’s 80-72 loss to the Columbia Lions.

Charlotte finished 19-12 overall a season ago while going 13-2 at home. The 49ers averaged 68.7 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 6.1 on fast breaks.

The Sharks are 1-2 on the road. LIU ranks third in the NEC with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Terell Strickland averaging 6.0.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

