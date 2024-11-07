Davidson Wildcats travel to take on the Bowling Green Falcons

Davidson Wildcats (1-0) at Bowling Green Falcons (0-1) Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green takes…

Davidson Wildcats (1-0) at Bowling Green Falcons (0-1)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green takes on Davidson.

Bowling Green went 12-5 at home a season ago while going 20-14 overall. The Falcons averaged 73.6 points per game last season, 15.4 from the free-throw line and 19.2 from deep.

Davidson went 4-8 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 67.9 points per game and shot 42.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.