Davidson Wildcats to face Bowling Green Falcons on the road

Davidson Wildcats (1-0) at Bowling Green Falcons (0-1)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Davidson.

Bowling Green finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 20-14 overall. The Falcons averaged 73.6 points per game last season, 36.0 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

Davidson went 4-8 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 70.1 points per game last season, 13.8 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

