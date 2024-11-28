Davidson Wildcats take on the Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) vs. Davidson Wildcats (3-3) Cypress Lake, Florida; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays Virginia…

Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) vs. Davidson Wildcats (3-3)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays Virginia Tech at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Wildcats are 3-3 in non-conference play. Davidson has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hokies have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Virginia Tech scores 83.3 points while outscoring opponents by 18.3 points per game.

Davidson is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Virginia Tech allows to opponents. Virginia Tech has shot at a 50.5% rate from the field this season, 12.3 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candice Lienafa is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Matilda Ekh averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

