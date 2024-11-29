Davidson Wildcats and the Virginia Tech Hokies square off in Cypress Lake, Florida

Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) vs. Davidson Wildcats (3-3) Cypress Lake, Florida; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on…

Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) vs. Davidson Wildcats (3-3)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on Virginia Tech in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Wildcats have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Davidson averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hokies have a 5-1 record in non-conference play.

Davidson scores 61.7 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 65.0 Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 2.5 per game Davidson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candice Lienafa is shooting 61.9% and averaging 11.0 points for the Wildcats.

Carleigh Wenzel is shooting 40.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the Hokies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

