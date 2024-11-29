Davidson Wildcats and the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs play in Nassau, Bahamas

Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) vs. Davidson Wildcats (5-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -19.5; over/under is…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) vs. Davidson Wildcats (5-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -19.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Gonzaga and Davidson square off in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Wildcats are 5-1 in non-conference play. Davidson averages 81.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs have a 6-1 record in non-conference games. Gonzaga leads the WCC scoring 90.4 points per game while shooting 48.6%.

Davidson averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga has shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Kochera is shooting 58.5% and averaging 17.7 points for the Wildcats.

Khalif Battle is averaging 14.9 points for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

