Davidson Wildcats and the Belmont Bruins square off in Cypress Lake, Florida

Belmont Bruins (2-4) vs. Davidson Wildcats (3-4)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on Belmont in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Wildcats have a 3-4 record in non-conference play. Davidson is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

The Bruins are 2-4 in non-conference play. Belmont is fifth in the MVC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kendal Cheesman averaging 4.3.

Davidson scores 60.0 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 66.3 Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 62.3 points per game, 2.2 more than the 60.1 Davidson gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candice Lienafa is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Kendall Holmes averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

