Davidson faces VMI, looks for 4th straight win

VMI Keydets (4-2) at Davidson Wildcats (3-0)

Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -19.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over VMI.

Davidson went 9-7 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Wildcats averaged 70.1 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 7.3 on fast breaks.

The Keydets are 1-1 on the road. VMI ranks sixth in the SoCon scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Rickey Bradley, Jr. averaging 6.0.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.