Davidson faces VMI, aims for 4th straight win

VMI Keydets (4-2) at Davidson Wildcats (3-0)
Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Davidson will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against VMI.
Davidson finished 9-7 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Wildcats shot 43.1% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range last season.
The Keydets are 1-1 in road games. VMI is fifth in the SoCon scoring 80.0 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
