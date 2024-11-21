Davidson faces VMI, aims for 4th straight win

VMI Keydets (4-2) at Davidson Wildcats (3-0) Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson will try to…

VMI Keydets (4-2) at Davidson Wildcats (3-0)

Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against VMI.

Davidson finished 9-7 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Wildcats shot 43.1% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Keydets are 1-1 in road games. VMI is fifth in the SoCon scoring 80.0 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

