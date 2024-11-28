Davidson faces Providence

Providence Friars (5-1) vs. Davidson Wildcats (4-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -5.5; over/under is…

Providence Friars (5-1) vs. Davidson Wildcats (4-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson squares off against Providence at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Wildcats have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Davidson averages 83.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Friars are 5-1 in non-conference play. Providence scores 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 13.7 points per game.

Davidson makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Providence averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Davidson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Durkin averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 52.9% from beyond the arc.

Bensley Joseph averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

