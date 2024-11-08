David Green scores 25 to lead Rhode Island past Holy Cross 91-77

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — David Green’s 25 points helped Rhode Island defeat Holy Cross 91-77 on Friday night. Green shot…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — David Green’s 25 points helped Rhode Island defeat Holy Cross 91-77 on Friday night.

Green shot 8 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Rams (2-0). Javonte Brown scored 18 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line and added six rebounds. Jaden House shot 6 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Joe Nugent led the way for the Crusaders (0-2) with 27 points and six rebounds. Max Green added 13 points for Holy Cross. Tyler Boston also had 12 points and five assists.

David Green scored 12 points in the first half and Rhode Island went into halftime trailing 44-40. Rhode Island used a 13-1 run in the second half to build a 16-point lead at 91-75 with 18 seconds left before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

