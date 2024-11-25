Da’Sean Nelson, Christian Henry lead Eastern Michigan over Houston Christian 74-73

HOUSTON (AP) — Da’Sean Nelson scored 19 points and Christian Henry’s basket with 45 seconds left were the game’s final…

HOUSTON (AP) — Da’Sean Nelson scored 19 points and Christian Henry’s basket with 45 seconds left were the game’s final points in Eastern Michigan’s 74-73 victory over Houston Christian on Monday night.

Nelson shot 9 of 14 from the field for the Eagles (4-2). Jalen Terry pitched in with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jalin Billingsley had 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting.

Elijah Brooks led the way for the Huskies (2-4) with 17 points and two steals. D’Aundre Samuels had 15 points and Bryson Dawkins added 12 points and two steals.

Nelson scored 14 points in the first half for Eastern Michigan, which led 40-31 at halftime. Terry scored 12 points in the second half for Eastern Michigan.

