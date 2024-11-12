Dartmouth hosts Albany (NY) after Haskins’ 20-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) at Dartmouth Big Green (2-0) Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) at Dartmouth Big Green (2-0)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth hosts Albany (NY) after Cade Haskins scored 20 points in Dartmouth’s 81-76 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

Dartmouth finished 6-21 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Big Green averaged 4.4 steals, 3.5 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Albany (NY) went 13-19 overall a season ago while going 4-13 on the road. The Great Danes averaged 12.8 assists per game on 28.7 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.