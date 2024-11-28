Dartmouth faces Boston College, looks to halt 3-game skid

Dartmouth Big Green (2-3) at Boston College Eagles (6-1) Boston; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth heads into the…

Dartmouth Big Green (2-3) at Boston College Eagles (6-1)

Boston; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth heads into the matchup with Boston College after losing three games in a row.

The Eagles are 3-0 on their home court. Boston College is 2-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Big Green have gone 0-2 away from home. Dartmouth averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Boston College is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Dartmouth allows to opponents. Dartmouth averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Boston College allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.3 points and 8.3 rebounds.

Cade Haskins is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Big Green.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

