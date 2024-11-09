Dartmouth defeats Sacred Heart 81-76

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Cade Haskins scored 20 points as Dartmouth beat Sacred Heart 81-76 on Saturday. Haskins shot 5…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Cade Haskins scored 20 points as Dartmouth beat Sacred Heart 81-76 on Saturday.

Haskins shot 5 for 12 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 5 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Big Green (2-0). Jackson Munro scored 19 points while finishing 8 of 11 from the floor and added eight rebounds. Ryan Cornish shot 3 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Anquan Hill finished with 20 points for the Pioneers (0-3). Aidan Carpenter added 13 points and four assists for Sacred Heart. Fallou Gueye also had 12 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.