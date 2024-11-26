Daquan Davis scores 16 of his 19 in the second half and Florida State cruises past Western Carolina

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Daquan Davis scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half, Jamir Watkins added 14…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Daquan Davis scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half, Jamir Watkins added 14 points and Florida State cruised past Western Carolina 91-57 on Tuesday.

Florida State opened the game on a 16-2 run after Western Carolina made just one of its first eight shots. Malique Ewin scored 10 of Florida State’s opening 12 points and it was 20-5 before WCU made its third field goal of the game at 11:29.

The Seminoles led 49-26 at halftime with 21 combined points from Ewin and Bostyn Holt. Six of WCU’s nine made shots were from 3-point range as Florida State’s size caused problems in the paint.

Florida State improved to 7-1 for the first time since the 2019-00 season.

Ewin finished with 12 points — all in the first half for FSU.

Brandon Morgan scored 13 points for Western Carolina (2-3), which was coming off an 82-69 defeat at Wake Forest last week. Ice Emery and Cord Stansberry each scored 10.

Florida State plays at LSU on Tuesday in the SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge. Western Carolina plays at No. 10 Marquette on Saturday.

HURRICANE RELIEF

The game was originally scheduled to be played at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina, before it was moved due to the effects of Hurricane Helene and the area’s recovery efforts. Florida State agreed to host at the Donald L. Tucker Center with the proceeds donated to the MANNA FoodBank in Asheville, which lost its facility due to the devastation caused by the hurricane.

