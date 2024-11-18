Daniel Batcho scores 38 to lead Louisiana Tech over Mississippi College 105-67

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Daniel Batcho scored 38 points as Louisiana Tech beat Mississippi College 105-67 on Monday night. Batcho…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Daniel Batcho scored 38 points as Louisiana Tech beat Mississippi College 105-67 on Monday night.

Batcho added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-0). Kaden Cooper added 15 points and eight rebounds. Amaree Abram scored 13.

Odis Carter finished with 17 points and two steals for the Choctaws. JJ Harris added 16 points and four assists. Tyree Bracey had 14 points and two steals.

Louisiana Tech took the lead 19 seconds into the game and did not give it up. Batcho led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 46-36 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

